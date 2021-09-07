ADVERTISEMENT

Renewable Energy Group Inc. on Sept. 2 announced that power has been restored to its renewable diesel plant located in Geismar, Louisiana, following outages caused by Hurricane Ida. The company said recommissioning of the facility was underway.

REG CEO Cynthia “CJ” Warner on Sept. 30 announced that the Geismar facility was brought down in a “safe and secure manner” in advance of Ida’s landfall. With the storm then passed, she confirmed efforts were underway to assess plant equipment and confirm the safety of REG personnel.

Warner issued an update on Sept. 2 expressing gratitude that all facility team members were safe and accounted for. “Although the storm caused major power outages in Ascension Parish, power has now been restored and the REG plant shows no significant visible damage,” she said in the Sept. 2 statement. “The team are recommissioning the plant today and will be initiating and ramping up production as full utilities become available.”