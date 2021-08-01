By Clarke Energy USA Inc. | September 08, 2021

Clarke Energy USA Inc., a KOHLER Company, announces the agreement with BioTown Biogas to design, supply and install a biogas upgrading plant generating biomethane for the national gas grid, with the inclusion of a biogas engine generating renewable electricity and heat in Indiana.

BioTown AG is an existing renewable energy business with a long track record of success in the sector. BioTown is expanding into the generation of biogas to be cleaned to gas grid injection standards as biomethane.

Five farming groups from the locality close to the plant will supply agricultural waste feedstock for the digesters. This will help to reduce emissions from the farms and provide the 500-600,000 gallons per day of slurry from approximately 25,000 milking cows equivalent, for the biogas plant to operate on.

The biogas from the digesters will be used for two functions – firstly 460 scfm of treated biogas will fuel the INNIO engine to generate renewable electricity and heat to support the local operations. In addition, over 1,500 scfm of raw biogas will be cleaned and injected into the national gas grid where it will be marketed into the California Low Carbon Fuel Standard program and capturing D3 renewable Iidentification numbers (RINs). The installation enables the avoidance of 150,000 tons per annum of carbon dioxide emissions to the atmosphere.

The system will be delivered as part of a turnkey solution to the customer, backed up by Clarke Energy’s established local service network.

Chad Hoerr, general manager of BioTown commented, “BioTown AG is delivering its first project incorporating technology to upgrade raw biogas into RNG. We selected Clarke Energy due to the high performance of the membrane-based solution and the company’s ability to deliver a full turnkey solution backed by local aftersales support. In addition, financial closure of the project was helped by to the fact that Clarke Energy is a wholly owned KOHLER company satisfying our lender’s concerns regarding our suppliers corporate strength to deliver this important large-scale and complex project.”

Jamie Clarke, CEO of Clarke Energy commented, “Renewable natural gas has the potential to support the decarbonization of the America’s gas distribution network and is an important part of our offering in the U.S. market. To this end, we are honored to have been selected by BioTown to deliver our first RNG project alongside them in Indiana. BioTown have been an important customer over the past few years, and it is pleasing to see they have shown continued faith in Clarke Energy with the award of this contract.