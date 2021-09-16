By Greenlane Renewables Inc. | September 16, 2021

Greenlane Renewables Inc. today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Greenlane Biogas North America Ltd., has signed with Green Impact Partners, through its EPC contractor, a biogas upgrading system supply agreement for $6.1 million (US$4.8 million) for a renewable natural gas (RNG) project in the State of Colorado. Green Impact Partners’ GreenGas Colorado Project consists of two dairy farms, broke ground in July 2021, and has an expected completion date in the second half of 2022. The project will utilize two of Greenlane’s pressure swing adsorption (PSA) upgrading systems, one for each of the two dairy farms in the project. Greenlane’s order fulfillment for this project will commence immediately.

“We’re excited to work with Green Impact Partners on its GreenGas Colorado project to showcase our market-leading biogas upgrading systems,” said Brad Douville, president and CEO of Greenlane. “RNG is a rapidly growing industry with new entrants and increasing amounts of project capital being deployed. Green Impact Partners is seizing this opportunity and making a difference as it strives to have a positive impact on the environment through its energy transition projects.”

“We selected Greenlane’s gas upgrading system for their ingenuity in its design and their commitment to quality. We look forward to working with Greenlane on this project and potentially many more,” says Jesse Douglas, CEO. “With this milestone now complete, we continue to focus on site construction ensuring all civil work is done before the winter season with a commitment from our EPC contractor to have gas flowing in 2022.”