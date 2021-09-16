ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. EPA on Sept. 16 published updated small refinery exemption (SRE) data, reporting that there are currently 62 SRE petitions pending under the Renewable Fuel Standard, up from 59 that were pending as of mid-August.

The three new SRE petitions were filed for RFS compliance year 2020. The EPA made no additional changes to the SRE data published in its online data dashboard.

The 62 pending SRE petitions now include one pending for compliance year 2016, one pending for compliance year 2017, three pending for compliance year 2018, 30 pending for compliance year 2019, 26 pending for compliance year 2020, and one pending for compliance year 2021.

Additional data is available on the EPA website.