By Koehler Group | October 04, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

The Koehler Group is to convert its power plant at the Koehler Paper site in Greiz, Germany, from pulverized lignite to fine wood fraction fuel. The experts at Koehler Renewable Energy, a part of the Koehler Group, have succeeded in developing an innovative technique that will allow a type of biomass to be used as fuel in the existing coal‐fired power plant in a completely new way. It is an innovation on the market.



Conversion is part of Koehler’s climate strategy

The plant’s conversion from lignite to fine wood fraction as the fuel, is part of the Group’s climate strategy. It is an important contribution to keeping Koehler’s promise of producing more energy from renewable sources by 2030 than is required for its paper production operations.



Significant reduction of CO₂ and sulfurous emissions

In total, the conversion will save 24,000 metric tons of CO₂ emissions per year at the Greiz site. In addition, converting the fuel will also significantly reduce sulfurous emissions and pollutants compared with pulverized lignite.



Commissioning planned for June 2022

The structural changes at the power plant and the additional plant engineering required are set to start in October 2021 and will be completed by May 2022. The plant is expected to start operating with the new, sustainable fuel in June 2022.