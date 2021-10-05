ADVERTISEMENT

Toyo Engineering Corp. and Nippon Steel Engineering Co. Ltd. have been awarded a contract to construct a 49.9 megawatt (MW) dedicated biomass power plant in Karatsu-shi, Saga, Japan for Karatsu Biomass Energy G.K.

The facility is scheduled to be complete in 2024. Once operational, the plant will be fueled by wood pellets and palm kernel shells (PKS).

According to Toyo, the facility is a highly efficiency biomass-fired plant based on the reheat system. In the reheat system, steam, after expansion through high pressure steam turbine, is sent back and reheated in the boiler and then resent to the low-pressure steam turbine for further expansion, the company said in a statement.

The Karatsu Biomass Energy facility is the ninth biomass power plant Toyo has been contracted to build, following six 50 MW facilities and two 75 MW projects currently under construction.

Additional information is available on the Toyo website. https://www.toyo-eng.com/jp/en/company/news/?n=597