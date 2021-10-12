ADVERTISEMENT

Dane County, Wisconsin, is proposing to invest $10 million in clean fuel infrastructure that will help expand the use of renewable natural gas (GHG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles in the county fleet.

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi included the investment in his 2022 budget proposal. “The flooding, fires, and extreme temperatures gripping the globe year after year offer irrefutable, tangible evidence we are in the midst of a climate crisis. We all have a responsibility to act now, and that’s just what Dane County government is doing,” said County Executive Parisi. “By investing in clean fuel infrastructure and becoming net zero in carbon emissions for our buildings and fleet by 2030, Dane County will be a leading voice of what is possible for the public and private sectors to help combat the disturbing trends of climate change.”

RNG is already injected into the pipeline at the Dane County Landfill. That RNG is produced from both landfill gas captured at the Dane County Landfill and biogas produced at nearby manure digesters.

The county fleet already operates approximately 100 CNG vehicles, including nearly 30 highway snowplows. According to the country, $5 million of the proposed investment will support the purchase of CNG trailers to help fuel up the Dane County Highway fleet in areas of the county were CNG filling stations are less available. Approximately $2 million will support the installation of a new CNG filling station at the Fish Hatchery Road Highway garage, while the remaining $3.2 million will be used to purchase eight additional CNG powered snowplows.

The $10 million investment will further reduce the county’s resilience on diesel and expand the reach of renewables to more parts of the county.

According to Dane County, its RNG plant is on track to displace 4.75 million gallons of gasoline this year, reducing emissions equivalent to traveling 106 million miles less on the road.

A full copy of the announcement is available on the Dane County website.