ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 647,904.5 metric tons of wood pellets in August, up from both 644,494.1 metric tons in July and 585,883.3 metric tons in August 2020, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Oct. 5.

The U.S. exported wood pellets to more than a dozen countries in August. The U.K. was the top destination at 324,641.2 metric tons, followed by the Netherlands at 266,510.6 metric tons and Denmark at 32,631.6 metric tons.

The value of U.S. wood pellet exports was at $90.43 million in August, down from $91.87 million the previous month, but up from $72.56 million in August of last year.

Total U.S. wood pellet exports for the first eight months of 2021 reached 4.87 million metric tons at a value of $697.13 million, compared to 4.8 million metric tons at a value of $648.34 million reported for the same period of last year.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.