By UGI Corp. | October 27, 2021

Cayuga RNG has entered into an agreement to develop its third project to produce renewable natural gas (RNG) in upstate New York. This is in addition to the previously announced Spruce Haven and Allen Farms projects. Cayuga RNG is a joint venture of UGI Energy Services LLC, a subsidiary of UGI Corp., and Global Common Energy LLC.

Cayuga RNG’s third project will be constructed at El-Vi Farms, which is located on the border of Wayne and Ontario counties in upstate New York. The project will include the construction of a manure digester and gas upgrading equipment. Once completed in the first half of calendar year 2023, the project is expected to produce 55 million cubic feet of RNG annually that will be delivered to a local natural gas pipeline serving the regional distribution system. UGIES’ subsidiary, GHI Energy, will be the exclusive marketer for Cayuga RNG.

In total, the Spruce Haven, Allen Farms, and El-Vi Farms projects represent nearly $50 million of investment in renewable energy projects for Cayuga RNG. Cayuga RNG is actively pursuing several other projects in the region.

Robert F. Beard, executive vice president, Natural Gas said, “This is another great collaborative opportunity to expand our RNG business in the Finger Lakes region of New York. We are pleased with our progress in positioning UGI as a leader in meeting the environmental and social needs of our customers and our communities, and look forward to further expanding our portfolio of renewable offerings.”