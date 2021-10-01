By BBI International | October 28, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

The call for presentation abstracts for the 15th Annual International Biomass Conference & Expo produced by Biomass Magazine is now open. Focused specially on the production of biomass power & heat, wood pellets and densified biomass, biogas, including renewable natural gas (RNG) and advanced biofuels, the International Biomass Conference & Expo will take place March 14-16, 2022, at the Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center in Jacksonville, Florida.



“I feel strongly that delivering a quality presentation within the technical sessions is the single best way to increase your overall presence at the conference, generate interest and awareness in your company and its offerings,” says Tim Portz, program director at BBI International. “I have watched companies do this with great success for years and I urge companies looking to do business in this space to seriously consider submitting an abstract to speak.”



The largest, fastest-growing event of its kind, the International Biomass Conference & Expo is expected to draw roughly 900 attendees and more than 150 exhibitors.



“We are excited to be hosting the International Biomass Conference & Expo in-person after a virtual event in 2021,” said John Nelson, vice president of operations, sales & marketing for BBI International. “Our last in-person event was in Nashville and it was extremely successful from an exhibitor and attendee standpoint and the energy around the 2022 conference is quickly gaining the same momentum.”



Companies and individuals who are interested in speaking are encouraged to submit presentations under the following topics:



The 2021 program will include presentations under the following tracks:

•Pellets & Densified Biomass •Biomass Power & Thermal •Biogas & Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) •Advanced Biofuels & Biobased Chemicals •Exporting Pellets (pre-conference event)

The deadline for submitting a presentation abstract is Nov. 12, 2021.



To submit a presentation, click here.





