By OPAL Fuels LLC | November 10, 2021

OPAL Fuels LLC, a vertically integrated producer and distributor of renewable natural gas (RNG), today celebrated the ribbon cutting ceremony of its new Sunoma Renewable Natural Gas Facility at Paloma Dairy in Gila Bend, Arizona. The new facility will produce 1.6 million gasoline gallon equivalents (GGE) of renewable vehicle fuel annually for the heavy-duty trucking sector—enough fuel to move 10 million miles of freight. Additionally, the Sunoma Digester at Paloma Dairy:

•Dramatically reduces dangerous greenhouse gasses by limiting methane emissions from the dairy and carbon emissions from trucks – totaling to an annual emissions reduction of 54,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent. •Flips a substantial cost – managing dairy waste – for the Paloma Dairy into a significant revenue stream. •Employed 50 construction personnel and created four full-time positions.

During the event, speakers addressed how there does not need to be a trade-off between fighting the climate crisis and doing what is best for the economy and for business. Representatives for Arizona Sens. Sinema and Kelly stressed the need for an “all of the above” approach to combatting the climate crisis, citing the Sunoma Digester as a prime example.

Present for this ribbon cutting ceremony were Adam Comora and Jonathan Maurer, co-CEOs, OPAL Fuels; Allan Van Hofwegen, partner, Paloma Dairy; Carlos Ramos, constituent affairs representative for Senator Kyrsten Sinema; Luis Heredia, Arizona state director for Senator Mark Kelly; Arizona State Senator Sine Kerr, as well as representatives from Montrose Environmental Group, Live Oak Bank, Southwest Gas Co., Industrial Services Co, and Black Bear Environmental Assets.

“We are excited to celebrate the Sunoma Renewable Biofuel Project with the Van Hofwegen family,” said Adam Comora, co-CEO of OPAL Fuels. “The Sunoma Dairy Digester at the Paloma Dairy in Gila Bend, Arizona proves there does not have to be a trade-off between economic growth and environmental responsibility.”

“We are thrilled that OPAL Fuels could help us grow our business and help us do our part to overcome climate change,” said Allan Van Hofwegen of Paloma Dairy. “As a multi-generational dairy, we want to leave behind both a business our children are proud of and a planet free from climate change’s worst impacts.”

The team is bringing to market an industry-leading anaerobic digestion project that will offer long-term sustainability benefits to the farm and local community. Montrose Environmental Group completed design and engineering for the project and provided construction oversight and equipment procurement. ISC led the construction of the system. The project is interconnected with Southwest Gas Company, which is purchasing the gas. Debt financing was provided by Live Oak Bank and development of the project was shared by Black Bear Environmental Assets and OPAL Fuels.

Including the Sunoma Biofuels Project, OPAL Fuels is investing more than $900 million dollars into the business with three operating projects, seven in construction and sixteen in advanced development. Upon completion, OPAL Fuels will be dispensing in excess of 150 million GGE per year, equivalent to removing more than 1.6 million tons of carbon annually. This equates to eliminating Scope 1 emissions from approximately 17,000 trucks each year. Additionally, OPAL Fuels has built more than 350 RNG projects nationwide, with targets to double that in the coming years.