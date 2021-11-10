ADVERTISEMENT

The government of Japan on Nov. 9 proposed new Japanese agricultural standards (JAS) for wood pellet fuel used in non-industrial applications, such as residential stoves and commercial boilers. A comment period is open through Dec. 9.

A report filed with the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service’s Global Agricultural Information Network explains that the proposed JAS would apply only to non-industrial uses of wood pellets manufactured from “unutilized wood from forests, plantation, and others,” “by-products and residues from the wood processing industry,” and “chemically untreated reclaimed lumber.” Torrefied wood pellets are outside of the scope of the proposed standards.

The GAIN report states that Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries aims to classify wood pellets for non-industrial uses into three grades based on technical specifications and origin of feedstock. The proposed standards are based on ISO 17255-2, which was published in 2014.

A full copy of the report can be downloaded from the USDA FAS GAIN website.