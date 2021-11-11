By Enchanted Rock | November 11, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

Enchanted Rock, the leading provider of electrical resiliency microgrids announced on Nov. 10 that its customers now have the option to choose renewable natural gas (RNG) to achieve net-zero or negative carbon emissions.

RNG results from the capture and delivery of methane emissions from decomposing waste at landfills, agricultural waste, and water treatment. When injected into the existing natural gas pipeline system, it displaces the use of fossil-based gas, thus reducing the carbon equivalent emissions to zero or negative, depending on the source of the RNG.

According to the Environmental Defense Fund, methane has more than 80 times the warming power of carbon dioxide over the first 20 years after it reaches the atmosphere. This reinforces how effective RNG is for a company’s ESG initiatives and underlying mitigation for downstream global warming.

“We’re thrilled to announce this exciting step in the evolution of our decarbonization strategy,” said Thomas McAndrew Founder and CEO of Enchanted Rock. “Enchanted Rock is firmly dedicated to developing solutions to help our customers continue on the path towards a sustainable future. Our ability to integrate RNG into our offering to customers is an exciting step in our journey to help address today’s environmental challenges. Today’s leading enterprises face the unique challenge of mitigating the impact of increasingly frequent power outages while continuing to reduce their emissions footprint, and Enchanted Rock prides itself in its ability to deliver the cleanest, most resilient solution in the market to its customers.”

This advancement represents Enchanted Rock’s history of clean energy innovation dating back to 2012 when the company pioneered the use of cleaner generators beginning with EPA Tier 4 diesel and further evolution to ultra-clean natural gas. Enchanted Rock has already reduced the local pollutants of backup power solutions by over 99 percent and carbon intensity by 10 percent. With this announcement, Enchanted Rock will now reduce carbon intensity of backup power by 100 percent.

“We’ve heard repeatedly from our customers that they’re seeking to both reduce local pollution from diesel backup and to meet their robust ESG goals,” said Allan Schurr Chief Commercial Officer of Enchanted Rock.

“RNG is an essential component of a strategy to decarbonize America’s energy portfolio, and a no-regrets solution to addressing methane from society’s organic waste streams. Enchanted Rock has forged a sterling reputation for developing and deploying clean and reliable back-up power solutions, and today’s announcement is a strong proof point of their success,” said Johannes D. Escudero Founder and CEO of the Coalition for Renewable Natural Gas.

The United States recently released its new U.S. Methane Emissions Reduction Action Plan and the U.S. along with more than 100 countries recently signed the Global Methane Pledge at the COP26 summit, committing the countries to reduce their emissions by 30 percent by 2030.

For more information about Enchanted Rock, please click here. To hear from the technical experts, register for the upcoming webinar, “Announcing Zero Carbon RNG-Enabled Power Resiliency,” on November 17 at 1pm CT.