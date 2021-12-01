ADVERTISEMENT

India’s Ministry of Science and Technology on Nov. 29 announced it has awarded provisional clearance to a domestically developed technology to produce biobased jet fuel for use on military aircraft operated by the Indian Air Force.

The technology was developed by the Indian Institute of Petroleum (CSIR-IIP), a constituent laboratory of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research. The ministry said the fuel has undergone evaluation testing and trials over the past three years. The certification announced on Nov. 29 is an acknowledgement of the satisfactory results obtained from various ground and inflight tests, according to the agency.

The provisional clearance allows India’s armed forces to use the biobased jet fuel produced using CSIR-IIP’s technology across all operational aircraft, enabling commercialization of the technology. A full copy of the ministry’s announcement is available on the Government of India website.