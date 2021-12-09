ADVERTISEMENT

Verbio announced on Dec. 8 it has commenced production of renewable natural gas (RNG) at its bioreifnery in Nevada, Iowa. The company acquired the former cellulosic ethanol plant from DuPont in 2018. The facility is producing RNG from corn straw using Verbio technology.

“Our biorefinery plant is now pumping biomethane into the gas network of Alliant Energy, a public utility company, so that it can be transported by pipeline to be sold across the nation to transport companies and at CNG filling stations,” said Greg Faith, managing director of Verbio Nevada LLC. “This is a big day for us and for our partners in the agricultural sector. We would like to thank the city of Nevada, the Iowa Economic Development Authority, the Des Moines Area Community College and Alliant Energy, who have supported us in completing our project.”

Verbio is already working to expand the facility. An initial phase of expansion will boost the facility’s production capacity to 20 megawatts (MW), according to Verbio, allowing it convert 100,000 metric tons of straw into RNG. By the end of 2022, the company plans to expand the biorefinery further for combined ethanol-biomethane production.

The Iowa Renewable Fuels Association has spoken out to congratulate Verbio on startup of the Nevada facility. “IRFA gives our heartfelt congratulations to all at Verbio who worked so hard to make today a reality,” said Monte Shaw, executive director of the IRFA. “Verbio is breaking new ground here in Iowa with an RNG facility of this size and scope and we are excited for the opportunities this creates to reduce carbon emissions while adding value to crop residues. We look forward to working with Verbio as their venture grows.”