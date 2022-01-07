By ExxonMobil | January 07, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Aviation fuel supplier ExxonMobil and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) producer Neste announce plans for commercial-scale distribution of Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel at the largest airports in France. This important step is taken in preparation of the 1 percent SAF mandate introduced by the French government and effective on Jan 1, 2022.

The agreement combines ExxonMobil’s expertise in the supply and distribution of jet fuel with Neste’s market-leading SAF production capabilities to provide a continuous and scalable supply of SAF into France.

Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel is produced from sustainably-sourced, 100 percent renewable waste and residue raw materials, such as used cooking oil and animal fat waste. When used at 100 percent concentration, Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel use results in up to 80 percent lower greenhouse gas emissions when all the emissions over the fuel’s life cycle are compared to fossil jet fuel use. In this collaboration, the SAF is a 30 percent blend with conventional fossil-based jet fuel.

Charles Amyot, lead country manager for ExxonMobil in France said: “We are delivering solutions that enable customers to meet product performance requirements while reducing greenhouse gas emissions. We have the capabilities and infrastructure to safely and reliably supply this energy, and will be ready to comply with new French regulations for sustainable aviation fuel.”

Jonathan Wood, vice president Europe, renewable aviation at Neste said: “Neste is committed to helping the aviation industry with its emission reduction targets. Our Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel is a drop-in solution that is readily available now. This supply agreement is an important milestone for Neste, and we are excited to support ExxonMobil in helping their customers reduce the greenhouse gas emissions from the aviation sector in France.”