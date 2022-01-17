ADVERTISEMENT

Haldor Topsoe on Jan. 14 announced its HydroFlex technology will be used to produce renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at two proposed greenfield biorefineries under development in California and Missouri by Indaba Renewable Fuels.

“We are excited to provide Indaba with refining technology and catalysts as they initiate production of renewable fuels in the United States,” said Henrik Rasmussen, managing director, the Americas, Haldor Topsoe Inc. “Our HydroFlex solution is designed to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) based on renewable feedstock, with a minimal carbon intensity (CI score) compared to traditional petroleum aviation fuel.”

Topsoe will also provide its H2bridge hydrogen technology for both facilities. According to the company, H2bridge is a circular solution that allows external fossil feedstocks to be replaced with renewable LGP or naphtha to produce hydrogen.

“We are thrilled to select Haldor Topsoe’s market-leading HydroFlex technology for these projects that will enable us to lead the aviation industry’s transition to sustainable and low emissions fuel,” said Geoff Hirson, CEO of Indaba Renewable Fuels. These projects will source feedstocks from waste products to create low carbon emission SAF for decades.”

Each proposed facility is currently expected to have a production capacity of 6,500 barrels per day and begin fuel production in 2024.