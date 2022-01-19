By Macquarie Capital | January 19, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

Macquarie Capital, the corporate advisory, capital markets and principal investing arm of Macquarie Group, on Jan. 18 announced the launch of Aerogy, a platform that develops, operates and invests in renewable natural gas (RNG) infrastructure projects that convert waste into low-carbon energy.

“Aerogy combines Macquarie’s market-leading expertise in infrastructure with its successful track record working with development partners to deploy our balance sheet into innovative RNG and renewable fuels projects,” said Nicholas Gole, senior managing Ddirector at Macquarie Capital. “Methane remains one of the most significant contributors to climate change globally, and Aerogy is designed to address its impacts by transforming organic waste into cleaner energy solutions.”

Aerogy delivers a suite of innovative energy solutions through project development, financing, construction and commercial operation as well as subsequent project expansions with a focus on renewable natural gas. By investing in breakthrough energy solutions that convert organic material and waste into renewable fuel, Aerogy is targeting investments that help reduce emissions and support the lower carbon economy transition.

Aerogy has brought on Andrew Nekus and Greg Meyer, formerly with Brightmark, to help build out the Aerogy platform. The company will initially focus on funding and accelerating projects in the broader RNG and renewable fuels landscape and plans to expand into renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel and hydrogen. Across projects, it will support the reduction of emissions and transition to a lower carbon economy through investment in alternative energy solutions such as converting waste to renewable fuel.

Macquarie Capital has more than 120 employees located around the world focused on infrastructure and energy development and investment, and in excess of $US16 billion committed to projects in construction or in development.

Zahn’s Farm facility reaches financial close

Aerogy has successfully co-developed, closed financing and commenced construction on an anaerobic digestion (AD) facility at a leading dairy producer, Zahn’s Farm, located near Gillett, Wisconsin. The facility will convert manure into RNG and is anticipated to produce over 200,000 MMBTu of RNG per year. The project utilizes technology from DVO Inc., the leading on-farm AD technology provider in the U.S, and P&E Solutions will provide engineering, procurement and construction services. Aerogy is examining further opportunities to expand the facility to additional farms in the region and serve as a hub for other anaerobic digestion projects.

“We look forward to working with our partners to bring this exciting project to fruition. Macquarie’s expertise coupled with DVO technology, one of the leading digester technology providers yielding some of the highest biogas per cow figures in the market, should make for a successful initial project with significant room for growth,” said Robert Zahn, owner of Zahn’s Farm.

To learn more about Aerogy and the Zahn’s Farm facility, visit https://www.aerogyenergy.com/.