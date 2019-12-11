ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 550,035.3 tons of wood pellets during October, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Dec. 5. Exports were down when compared to the 626,471.8 tons of wood pellets exported in September and the 611.377.2 tons of wood pellets exported in October 2018.

The U.S. exported wood pellets to more than a dozen countries in October. The U.K. was the top destination with 363,540.3 tons, followed by Belgium-Luxembourg with 121,959.5 tons and Denmark with 60,503 tons.

The value of wood pellet exports reached $75.82 million in October, compared to $88.48 million in September and $83.18 million in October 2018.

During the first 10 months of 2019, the U.S. exported 5.57 million tons of wood pellets at a value of $760.5 million, compared to 4.84 million tons at a value of $651 million exported during the same period of 2018.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.