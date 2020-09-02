By Clean Energy Fuels Corp. | September 02, 2020

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. announced it has been contracted by New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority to provide its Redeem renewable natural gas (RNG), a fuel derived from organic waste, to power the MTA’s 800 natural gas transit buses.

“The MTA is a prime example of a major transit agency recognizing the environmental benefits and financial value of RNG,” said Andrew J. Littlefair, president and CEO, Clean Energy. “We’re pleased to support their efforts by supplying low-carbon RNG, a cleaner fuel option that will help improve air quality and fight climate change in the region.”

The multi-year agreement for an estimated 25 million gallons of Clean Energy’s Redeem RNG will reduce greenhouse gas emissions annually by 25,351 metric tons—the equivalent of removing 5,477 gasoline cars from the road, planting 419,184 trees, and recycling 8,623 tons of landfill waste—by switching to RNG from fossil natural gas.

“We applaud the MTA for taking bold action to improve the environment by choosing to fuel their transit busses with RNG,” Johannes Escudero, CEO and executive director, Coalition for Renewable Natural Gas. “The air quality and greenhouse gas benefits of MTA’s purchase of RNG have the potential to be multiplied many times over with the passage of a New York Clean Fuels Program, a policy proposal that is designed to incentivize more fleets to choose cleaner fuels and is supported by a broad coalition of environmental and business groups in the state.”

Redeem is the first commercially available RNG vehicle fuel, derived from capturing biogenic methane that is produced from the decomposition of organic waste from dairies, landfills, and wastewater treatment plants. Switching to Redeem will reduce the MTA’s carbon footprint of its natural gas transit buses.