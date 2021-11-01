By Opal Fuels LLC | December 15, 2021

Opal Fuels LLC, a leading vertically integrated producer and distributor of renewable natural gas (RNG), on Dec. 14 announced a 50/50 joint venture with GFL Renewables LLC, an affiliate of GFL Environmental Inc., the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, to develop new RNG production facilities in the United States.

The JV agreement will include the development, construction, and operation of two new RNG production facilities, which will capture methane emissions from landfill facilities owned and operated by GFL. These methane emissions will then be converted into clean, renewable energy for use as a transportation fuel for heavy-duty trucking fleets.

Adam Comora, co-CEO of Opal Fuels said, “Opal Fuels is extremely excited to be a part of this joint venture with industry leader GFL on these RNG facilities. This is truly a win-win scenario as we are able to close the loop on methane emissions from GFL’s landfill facilities from its capture, processing, delivery and utilization as RNG in their fleet to replace diesel.” Comora continued, “We look forward to other potential development opportunities with GFL to assist them in unlocking value within their business and advancing their sustainability goals.”

Patrick Dovigi, chairman, president and CEO of GFL Environmental noted, “The development of these new RNG facilities is the first step in our stated goal of unlocking the value of RNG within our business operations while also significantly advancing our own internal sustainability goals. We are excited to enter into this joint venture with Opal Fuels.”

The first new project, located in Michigan, is expected to produce 2 million MMBtu of pipeline quality RNG each year. This will be one of the largest RNG projects in the country based on volume of landfill gas. The project is expected to begin commercial operations in early 2023. The second project, located in North Carolina, is expected to produce more than 1 million MMBtu of RNG annually with anticipated commercial operations beginning in mid-2023. For these projects, Opal Fuels will be responsible for overseeing the development, construction, and operation of these facilities as well as marketing the RNG. Opal Fuels also currently operates an RNG facility located at a GFL landfill site in Pennsylvania that produces approximately 890,000 MMBtu of RNG per year.